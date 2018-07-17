Functional Sports Performance and Training Offers Personal Trainer in Costa Mesa and Irvine

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/17/2018 --Functional Sports Performance and Training is a leading sports performance based company which primarily focuses on achieving results. The company offers the best personal training, athletic performance, and weight loss training. This agency has been founded by professional coaches who understand that there is no effective one size fits all approach exists. This is why the company offer customized solutions to the customers. As different sports need and deserve varied approaches when it comes to sports performance training, this is why Functional Sports Performance accommodates with a proven strategy. The company focuses on strength and movement training tailored to individual's objectives.



The specialized strength and conditioning specialists, as well as the personal trainer in Costa Mesa and Irvine, have the practical understanding and performance focused education essential to assist a person take their game to the next level, attain and maintain the ideal weight, develop healthy exercise habits and understand their fitness goals, etc. The Functional Sports Performance coaches use the most efficient scientifically based programming, monitoring and education protocols. As of now, the company serves the individuals residing in Irvine, Costa Mesa, Orange County CA, Newport Beach, Tustin, Santa Ana and the nearby areas.



Functional Sports Performance has a very high success rate in assisting children to attain sports scholarships post a couple of years of training with them. The company has worked with student-athletes at many universities, such as Utah State University, University of California Irvine, University of Alabama, etc. With more than three decades of experience, the coaching staff designs specific protocols and programs which are customized according to the sport. Whether it is football, swimming, basketball, baseball, rugby, or any other game, the company provides dedicated training routine that makes a disparity.



About Functional Sports Performance and Training

