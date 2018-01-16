Functional Sports Performance Announces Strength Training Program in Costa Mesa and Irvine

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2018 --Everyone has different health and fitness goals. While some want to build muscle, others want to lose stubborn belly fat. Some want to run better. Some just want to improve their sport. While for some, strength is all about lifting prodigious weights, it is not the case always. Instead, it is difficult to define strength for it is specific to what the person wants to achieve. However, for all, the purpose of the strength training remains the same. It helps men and women progress and improve by increasing their capacity to accommodate higher resistance. Functional Sports Performance offers specialized training for different age groups depending on their Functional Sports Performance metabolic needs.



To ensure the best result, the experts focus on developing a personalized plan. They are obsessive about human performance. With years of research and relentless pursuit of the best training methods, they combine tested and proven training methodology with the latest and most innovative techniques to produce the best results possible. At Functional Sports Performance, they firmly believe that training programs should be created to help individuals of every ability to achieve their goals and reach their full potential. The fundamental structure of their programs is tailored to optimize the human body.



Furnished with advanced equipment, their gym is apt for any power, strength, and endurance training, as well as for speed, agility and conditioning training. A strength training program in Costa Mesa and Irvine is an effective way to achieve overall health and fitness. Not just it helps build muscle and burns fat but also improves strength and develops excellent conditioning. At Functional Sports Performance, they monitor their weight loss and provide the tools required to self-monitor, such as their proprietary Functional Sports Performance app. Their trainers are all equipped to maximize results by focusing on mindset, movement, and technique.



