Fundamental Analysis For: (OTCQB: EKDKQ), (OTCQX: ONVO)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/15/2013 --Eastman Kodak Co. (OTCQB: EKDKQ) filed its 2012 Form 10-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, reporting an improvement in earnings for the two reporting segments comprising Commercial Imaging that it has indicated will be the strategic focus of the company in the future.



The operating loss for the Commercial Imaging segments (Digital Printing and Enterprise and Graphics, Entertainment and Commercial Films) improved by $278 million in 2012. On a GAAP basis, the consolidated 2012 loss from continuing operations before interest expense, other income (charges), net, reorganization items, net and income taxes increased by $33 million.



Kodak reported a 2012 consolidated net loss of $1.38 billion. Excluding reorganization and restructuring costs totaling $1.07 billion, the loss for the year would have been $308 million.



Organovo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ONVO) traded at $ 3.45 in the last session, which is -0.22 (-5.99%). The stock has a Range of 3.27 - 3.68. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 1.49 - 10.90 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 162.04M. The stock traded a volume of 1.70M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 767,569.00.



Organovo Holdings, Inc. (Organovo), formerly Real Estate Restoration & Rental, Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company has developed and is commercializing a platform technology for the generation of three-dimensional (3D) human tissues that can be employed in drug discovery and development, biological research, and as therapeutic implants for the treatment of damaged or degenerating tissues and organs.



