Funded Overnight - Flying Tent Reached Kickstarter Goal Within 24 Hours

Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2016 --Flying tent, the world's first all in one floating tent, bivy tent, hammock and rain poncho instantly excites the backer community. To bring flying tent to life, the Austrian startup launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter. Within 24 hours the project reached the funding goal of EUR 20.000. Until May 20 supporters can pre-order via Kickstarter.



As soon as you start packing for any outdoor adventure, you will find yourself standing in front of tons of equipment. With this problem in mind and due to their passion for travelling and nature, a young Austrian startup team searched for a smart solution and created the flying tent.



With the flying tent the outdoor enthusiasts launch a 4in1 gear solution for any outdoor activities. The flying tent can be used as tent hammock as well as single person bivy tent on the ground. Therefore the flying tent allows campers and backpackers to sleep in places where it is undesirable to pitch a traditional tent, including wet ground and steep terrain. The integrated mosquito net protects the occupants from flying insects. Lovers of traditional hammocks can completely zipp off the upper roof section and the optional use as rain poncho protects against bad weather conditions. Thanks to the smart design the flying tent is light-weight, weighing only 1,2 kg and set up within seconds.



Thanks to the support through the crowd the flying tent is ready for take off. Especially in the USA and Canada the flying tent meets with enthusiasm and was rapidly pre ordered to the exclusive early bird price. Now the first batch of flying tents can be realized.



