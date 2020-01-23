Funding Platform Launches Campaign to Support UN's 17 Goals for Sustainable Development

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/23/2020 --A new funding platform aims to forge a way towards achieving the UN's 17 Global Goals for Sustainable Development. These goals include critical issues such as supporting gender equality, eradicating poverty, and pursuing clean energy. In response, fundr is revamping their current platform to fund projects that bring the world closer to the UN's ambitious 2030 goals.



The fundr platform aims to financially support projects that contribute to meeting these 17 goals by connecting them to a collection of over 4500 funding sources. The team take a customized approach to supporting each project, fostering connections to crowd-raised, corporate, public, and private funding. The goal of their campaign on Crowdfunder is to upgrade their platform to include over 10,000 more diverse funding sources.



The inclusion of these resources will allow fundr to offer financial support to more projects. It will also expand their ability to aid projects in handling financial assessments, funding method reports, project promotion, project management, and digital marketing. With a larger ground team, fundr can have a more hands-on approach to ensuring these projects have access to the resources they need to succeed.



The fundr platform was born out of a desire to support charitable projects that contribute to the betterment of the world, broadly speaking. In response to the many issues faced by the global community today, the creators behind fundr have decided to revamp their platform to focus on aiding the UN in meeting their 2030 goals for a better future for all. The ideology behind the platform is that everyone needs to pitch in if we are to build a better future for younger generations and other species living on the planet. That includes world governments, businesses, civil society, and of course, the general public in countries around the world.



The goal of this campaign is to crowdfund £315,000, or US$412,000, by January 29th, 2020. These funds will support the global expansion of the fundr platform, as well as assisting the projects that connect with it. Every donation is meaningful and highly valuable in supporting the 2030 UN Global Goals targets. Those looking for a way to contribute to these goals, such as ending hunger and taking action against climate change, should consider donating to this important campaign.