Fundraising Campaign Launched in Sports Technology Dispute

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/31/2019 --The former President of Skycam and Cablecam, Nic Salomon, has launched a fundraising campaign to help achieve diplomacy in the ongoing dispute about the sports technology businesses. Art & Science Collaborative, LLC is working with Mr. Salomon on these efforts.



The 6+ year dispute involves an unsolicited takeover bid for Outdoor Channel Holdings, Inc. by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, LLC in February of 2013. SkyCam, LLC ("Skycam") and CableCam, LLC ("Cablecam") were owned by Outdoor Channel. Mr. Salomon signed an exclusive term sheet to acquire the Skycam and Cablecam businesses prior to the takeover bid.



According to Mr. Salomon, "I'm thankful for the prior law firms who represented me on this controversial case. I'm looking for funding, and lead counsel to move forward, to include a 5th circuit appeal. The goal is diplomacy, with an eye towards positive business opportunities."



The case was filed on February 27, 2015 in the Northern District of Texas.



More information about the fundraising campaign is available at: http://www.gofundme.com/sports-diplomacy



About Art & Science: Art & Science Collaborative, LLC ("A&S") is a venture development and advisory firm with a focus on the entertainment, sports and technology industries. Marshaling leading experts, extensive strategic partnerships and access to capital and supporting resources, A&S helps client partners solve their most complex problems, create original intellectual property, launch new ventures, and develop new business. A&S helps clients execute their plans by augmenting critical client capabilities and providing the resources and valuable relationships necessary to accelerate value creation.