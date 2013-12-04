Funeral Planning Services Introduce Strategic Funeral Plan

Long Stratton, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2013 --Funeral Planning Services introduce its Liberty funeral plan in the United Kingdom. The plan covers all funeral needs and is available for a one time cost for all plan options. The option to pay in payments is also available to consumers.



Funerals are stressful and expensive which can cause a huge burden on loved ones and the entire family. Funeral Planning Services take away the burden and relieve family members of those issues. Customers may select a plan that is affordable to cover all funeral arrangements. To really save on the funerals, the best plan is the single payment.



There are four plan options currently being offered; the no-extras, limousine, disbursements contribution, and the combination. The combination plan includes disbursement contribution and the limousine. Funeral plan costs are available in single payment and 1 year up to 10 year plans. The yearly plans requires an initial deposit and payments ranges from twelve months to one hundred and twenty months.



A spokesperson said, “Funeral arrangements are never easy and it have its difficulties when it’s not planned. Funeral Planning Services can help people with those solutions with its plan options. The company’s Liberty plan design helps to meet the needs of consumers, regardless of finances.”



About Funeral Planning Services

Funeral Planning Services specialise in providing plans for funeral arrangements. The British company gives love ones a peace of mind during mournful moments, by reassuring payments of funeral costs. For nearly nineteen years, Funeral Planning Services is known in the U.K. for quality services.



Call 0800 41 30 46 or visit Funeral Planning Services online to learn more about funeral plan options.