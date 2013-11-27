Funeral Planning Services Offer Low-Priced Funeral Plans

Long Stratton, Norfolk -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2013 --Funeral Planning Services offer inexpensive funeral plans in different options and costs. The plan is available with several additional options, including the supply of a Limousine to provide transportation for the family to and from the service and burial site. There is also the option to add a contribution to pay for disbursements, which are third party costs such as burial, cremation or minister’s fees.



The plans are obtainable with single and monthly payments, up to a period of ten years. The most cost-efficient plan is the single and the other plans’ payments are extended to meet the budget of consumers. The single plan does not require a deposit, while the monthly options require one. It gives consumers the opportunity to select the right funeral plans that meet their budget.



Planning a funeral is something that is frustrating and costly without the proper pre-planning. Funeral Planning Services makes life less stressful by offering a way to prevent this frustration with its pre-paid plan options. The cost to buy the plan is reasonable and very inexpensive, especially with the single payment option. The monthly funeral plans include one, three, five and ten year terms. The longer the terms, the more manageable the monthly fee.



A spokesperson said, “To really save on funeral fees, a pre-paid plan is the best option. This avoids the yearly rise in funeral costs by freezing your funeral’s fee to todays prices, rather than paying higher fees in the future.”



About Funeral Planning Services

Funeral Planning Services is a business in the U.K. that offers the Liberty plan to consumers looking to pre purchase their funeral arrangements. Each plan covers the Funeral Director’s expenses as well as optional add-ons. Visit Funeral Planning Services to view the plans and/or call 0800 41 30 46 to speak to a representative.