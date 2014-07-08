Are You an 80's Baby?

DeKalb, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2014 --Eclipse Trade and Investments with Teespring.com has released it's "Damn Right I'm an 80's Baby" T-shirt to the millions of people online in the U.S.A. Some of the funds that are raised by the sale will help fund Micro Loan projects online and also help expand business activities of Eclipse Trade and Investments.



"We choose to use Teespring.com because of it's many options in T-shirts, not only things like choice in color or type of shirt, but the fact that the company makes selling shirts a lot more easier" Says, Mike Spence, Founder of Eclipse Trade and Investments.



ETI will use different marketing platforms such as Facebook, Youtube, Pintrest, Google Adwords, Bing Advertising to attract buyers and people just interested alike in the next few days. Some of the Funds raised will go to The World Vision Micro Loan programs and Kiva.com to help small entrepreneurs and people who are in need not just in poorer countries but in the U.S.A as well. "I started my business with a small loan and I promised myself I would do the same", Says Spence.



Limited Time Only



The Sale of the T-shirts will only be for 24 Days and will end on July 29th of 2014, the shirts will be mailed out to clients once the goal is reached, if not, the sales will be canceled and clients will not be charged. All shirts will be $10 or more off the original retail price to encourage buyers and buyers can pay with Paypal or Credit and Debit Card. "If sales are going well Teespring can increase the amount of available shirts for us and that is always good". Mentions, Spence. The shirts comprise the most popular brands in the market, including American Apparel, Hanes, Women's Tees and More.



Everyone loves Humor



The t-shirts are targeted to all 80's babies and lovers of humor with a catchy phrase to grab their attention. "I think everyone needs just a little bit of humor in their lives, even me, since I'm not a person that is serious most of the time", Says Spence. www.Teespring.com uses high quality brand name shirt for printed designs and phases. Spence encourages buyers to spread the word with Facebook and Youtube, and to visit their pages for new releases, discounts, limited editions and more.



How to Purchase:



The Purchase link for the "Damn right I'm an 80's Baby" T-shirts on teespring.com can be found below. The Offer ends July 29th and the price is only $11.50. Buyers can also subscribe to Eclipse Trade and Investments Youtube channel and Facebook page regarding t-shirts that might be released in the future. International orders are also accepted from Teespring.com.



About Eclipse Trade and Investments

Eclipse Trade and Investments or ETI is a wholesale/import and export company founded in Dekalb,IL in 2013. In 2014 ETI started using Teespring.com to promote creative T-shirts to the Public to help expand and promote the companies Micro loan program.



Purchase "Damn Right I'm an 80's Baby" T-shirt