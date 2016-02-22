FuntaPix App Launches to Bring Animation to Selfies Now Chat-Able and Trackable Worldwide

Bethesda, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2016 --Taking photo editing to another level, the FuntaPix app launches to give its creative users a leg up on fun. User can add animation GIF props on a selfie to create a fun-filled animated snapshot. With seven comprehensive features the chat app hits all the must-haves with simple-to-use animations. Just take a photo, choose a funny animation, apply it to the pic, click to send to a friend or a group, and track where it goes anywhere in the world. Simple simon.



With self-destroying capabilities, FuntaPix animated pictures can be set for destruction after 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds. Or, for the brave-hearted and unselfconscious they can left to view indefinitely. With a plethora of cartoons to choose from, users just position, scale, rotate and flip animations to suit their picture. Once complete the photo editing app will engage users phone contacts. Automatically connected with friends and family, the animated photos go seamlessly to individuals privately or in created groups. All recipients can then weigh-in with comments kept in the photo's thread.



Much like a social network, FuntaPix app users set up a profile complete with an identifying picture. Each user has a gallery whereby collection of all their creations can be perused. Taking the fun global, FuntaPix animators can see how popular their photos are worldwide by checking their spread in the app's map feature. They can then up the ante on photos further by sharing them on social media directly through the app.



Prasad Matti Rao, founder of FuntaPix LLC said of the social app, "FuntaPix is all about freedom of expression and uniting people with a laugh no matter where they are. Photos come alive with fun-filled animation overlays, so simply it could be addicting. Especially since for the first time with an app of this type, users won't be bothered with annoying ads."



FuntaPix encourages animators to submit animations to the app's animation store. Dually, corporate concerns can have branded animations and track their progress as a marketing tool.



For more information visit www.funtapix.com.



About FuntaPix LLC

FuntaPix LLC is the creator of the FuntaPix app for iOS and Android. The company celebrates the launch of the chat app and animation photo editor now on iTunes and in the Google Play Store.



Information:

For iOS: https://itunes.apple.com/app/funtapix/id1013275791?mt=8

For Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.funtapix



Contact:

Prasad Matti Rao

Founder, FuntaPix LLC

pmatti@funtapix.com



Website:

http://www.funtapix.com



Social Media:

https://www.facebook.com/pages/FuntaPix/1630866113794504

https://twitter.com/funtapix

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1E7A5icEeNf6D3vTi8bkFA/videos