Furia Flamenca Successfully Hosts First Virtual Flamenco Dance Recital

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/02/2020 --"The show must go on!" That was the motivation behind Furia Flamenca's virtual staging of their 2020 End of Year recital.



The recital dubbed Aladdin online edition premiered on May 15 and featured an original 30-minute presentation of the famous Aladdin tale. The presentation featured colourful characters and spell bounding choreography that took viewers on magical ride through the grand Arabian palace, a mysterious cave of wonders all realized through flamenco dancing adventures.



Founder and Owner of Furia Flamenca, Ana Hidalgo, said: "The students worked hard all year and were eagerly anticipating the end of year recital when the Corona Virus struck. I didn't want to disappoint them and so we decided to make use of the available technology to enable them to do their dance recital and warm the hearts of their parents during these unprecedented times."



The presentation was made possible through multi-screen displays of each dance pupil performing from the safety of the homes. The moves were done in a synchronised fashion and was led by tutors from the Key Biscayne and Miami studios.



Following the show, the reaction from parents was overwhelming. One parent said, "Standing ovation. This show was the best you guys have ever done so far." Another parent said, "We cried we laughed, danced and clapped. Thanks for bringing joy to our home during this time."



Furia Flamenca has been offering the highest quality flamenco dance classes in a family-friendly and supportive environment in Miami for 10 years. In the wake of the novel Corona Virus, the company launched Flamenco Online offering virtual classes to support and engage their students during the nationwide lockdown.



The classes are targeted at children from 2yrs old and features secure live stream classes and prerecorded tutorials. They also have access to puzzles, games, guest teachers and princess tea parties.



For further information on enrollment, visit: www.furiaflamenca.com.



Media Contact:

Ana Hidalgo

info@furiaflamenca.com