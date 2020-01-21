Furious and Fat Cat Creators Launch Kickstarter Campaign for 30 Minute Animated Pilot

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/21/2020 --The writers behind the animated web series Furious and Fat Cat are developing a new 30-minute pilot based on their current work. With hilarious, yet complex depictions of young black men navigating their lives and careers, Furious and Fat Cat is unlike any animated series out there.



With 5 episodes currently available on Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube, Furious and Fat Cat has been very well received for its humor, thoughtfulness, and accessible discussion of important topics relevant to communities who aren't always given a voice. The story focuses on two childhood friends who are reunited in adulthood after taking overtly different paths in life. Whether they're discussing their past, their dreams, or confronting issues like mass incarceration or negatives stereotypes, the journey of Furious and Fat Cat is only beginning.



The series itself is created by K.L. Reeves, the author of the acclaimed Slugg: A Boy's Life in the Age of Mass Incarceration, and multiple other works. As an experienced storyteller, Reeves is passionate about bringing his relatable and complex characters to a growing audience. With a 30-minute pilot episode already written by himself and his close collaborator, fellow writer Pierre Sutton Jr., this Kickstarter campaign could make the dream of attracting the attention of television studios come true.



The team behind Furious and Fat Cat is looking to raise $50,000 to fund the creation of their pilot, as well as the introduction of 7 new characters to fill out the world and drive the thrilling narrative. To give back to their contributors, there are a number of rewards available for pledges of $5 to $5,000. Rewards include a personalized social media shoutout for $5, a sticker pack for $10, and an invitation to a live online premiere of the pilot episode, alongside an e-copy of Reeves' novel s.m.i.l.e for $25.



Larger pledges carry rewards like bamboo socks, t-shirts, coffee table books, private workshops, and contributing producer credits. These rewards ship anywhere around the world, with delivery expected between February and June, 2020, depending on the reward. This Kickstarter campaign is a great opportunity for anyone who wants to support animation and storytelling from creators who aren't always given a voice in the mainstream industry. With an original cast of characters, heartfelt moments, and hilarious trials and errors, Furious and Fat Cat could reach incredible lengths with community support.