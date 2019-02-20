Furnace Maintenance: A Medical Check-Up for Furnaces

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2019 --It's easy to forget about a furnace when a unit has been operating smoothly for many years. But as a company that offers furnace service and maintenance in Coquitlam, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating know that like a regular medical check-up, furnace service and maintenance procedure will result in continued reliable operation as well as lowered repair costs. For more, go to: https://acecare.ca/regular-medical-checkup-a-furnace-service-and-maintenance-for-coquitlam-homes



Fortis B.C. recommends a yearly furnace service and maintenance check-up (at least). Fortis' main concern is the safety of the home or office. Although gas leaks are extremely rare, it just makes good sense to safeguard against any and all contingencies.



Just think about it—a furnace is in operation for as many as 2000 hours each year, so continued lubrication is extremely important. To maintain the efficiency of a furnace, secure its safe operation, and lower repair bills, a furnace requires ongoing care—just like a car.



Investing in furnace service and maintenance just once a year can prevent expensive repair bills and breakdowns later. As a Coquitlam-based furnace service and maintenance company, the technicians at Pro Ace Heating can advise on warranty requirements while arranging regular furnace service and maintenance.



