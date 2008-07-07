Furniture-Online.com Enrolls with ControlScan to Launch Website Security Plan

Atlanta, GA and Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/07/2008 -- In an effort to show their shoppers that they are taking the necessary steps to secure their information online, Furniture-Online.com (http://www.Furniture-Online.com) has enrolled with ControlScan, a leading Internet security company, to increase consumer confidence.



Furniture-Online.com will utilize ControlScan’s Verified Secure services to conduct regular scans of www.Furniture-Online.com for thousands of known vulnerabilities against a knowledge base which is updated every 12 hours to identify any potential vulnerability. ControlScan delivers timely reports with recommendations for security breach resolutions.



“It is our goal to help merchants protect their customers from fraudulent activity,” says Joan Herbig, chief executive officer, ControlScan. “Furniture-Online.com is demonstrating their commitment to Website security by using ControlScan services.”



The Verified Secure offerings (Security and Business Certification seals, PCI Compliance, SSL Certificates, Search Engine Submissions, Press Release Program, LIVECHAT and RatePointSM) have become the solution of choice for small- and medium-sized e-commerce businesses because it offers a comprehensive security and PCI compliance solution with a personal level of support at a great price.



About Furniture-Online.com (http://www.Furniture-Online.com)



Furniture-Online.com features one of the LARGEST selections of drafting tables, drafting chairs, flat files, vertical files, school furniture, arts & crafts furniture, arts & crafts storage, HIPAA compliant filing, medical filing, mobile filing carts, dental filing, chiropractic filing, data / LAN furniture systems, laptop security cabinets, lap top security vaults and ergonomic computer desks found anywhere. We have over 40 years of experience selling medical, drafting, school, office and library furniture.



When it comes to healthcare filing, our HIPAA compliant filing systems are unbeatable. Furniture-Online.com is the "one-stop shop" for all of your office furniture needs. We have the most affordable deals on the web, you simply cannot find better deals or cheaper pricing anywhere! You will find the most complete selection of HIPAA Compliant Filing, Flat Filing, Vertical Filing, Architectural Furnishings, Engineering Furniture, Art, Craft, Hobby, Workplace Organization, Seating, Facility Products, Ergonomic Products, Network Racking Systems, LAN Racks, School and Office Furniture at Furniture-Online.com.



Let Furniture-Online assist you with your solutions, out-of-the-box!

don't see it? ask for it! @ 888.862.9757



Check out our special pricing on our extensive product lines. We also offer aggressive volume discounts for large quantity orders.



We offer the complete product lines of the following manufacturers: ABCO, Advantus (Vertiflex Products), Alvin & Company Inc., Balt, Brite Objects, Correll Inc., Datum Filing Systems, Foster Custom Furniture, Frederick Goertz, Hale, Lite Source Inc., Mayline Group, Norsons Industries, Peter Pepper Products, Prestige Products Inc., RFM Preferred Seating, Right Angle Designs, Safco, SMI, Studio Designs, and Ulrich



About ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan provides security and Payment Card industry PCI compliance solutions designed exclusively for small- to medium-sized e-commerce businesses. The company’s Verified Secure solutions make it easy and cost-effective for these businesses to protect their infrastructure and help keep their Websites safe so shoppers can purchase with confidence. Verified Secure is the security solution of choice for smaller e-businesses because it offers security solutions that fit their specific needs, a personal level of service and the best value. For more information about ControlScan and its Verified Secure services visit http://www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

