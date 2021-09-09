Fusion Risk Management Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Chief Human Resources Officer

Rolling Meadows, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2021 --Fusion Risk Management, Inc. ("Fusion"), a leading provider of operational resilience, business continuity, risk management software, and IT risk assessment services today announced it has appointed Katie Burgoon as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). Burgoon joined Fusion's Executive Leadership Team and is responsible for talent management, succession planning, organizational and performance management, diversity and inclusion, and learning and development. Burgoon will report directly to Fusion's CEO Mike Campbell.



A seasoned professional, Burgoon has focused on cultivating innovation-led employee culture and development throughout her career and has established an inspiring reputation as a leader in executing strong and effective human resource strategies. Burgoon joins Fusion from Zego, a Vista Equity Partners portfolio company, where she initiated the role of Chief Human Resources Officer. Prior to this role, Burgoon held multiple human capital leadership roles, including Head of People at Cameo and Citadel Securities and EVP, Head of Global Human Resources for Trading Technologies International. She began her career with Infinium Capital Management, where she spent almost a decade managing global human capital. Burgoon received an undergraduate degree from Columbia College and has a master's degree in Sociology from Loyola University of Chicago.



Burgoon is a passionate advocate for driving opportunity for more women in STEM roles and is committed to inspiring the next generation of thought leaders in underrepresented populations. Burgoon's career achievements have been widely celebrated, and she has been included in Crain's Notable LGBT Executives 2018,



Chicago Business Journal's Women of Influence, and Chicago Woman Magazine: Women to Watch.



"At the center of Fusion is our people, who are the reason Fusion has established itself as the leader in operational resilience over the past 15 years," said Michael Campbell, CEO, Fusion. "Fusion is committed to attracting and developing diverse, market-leading industry professionals, and having an executive with Katie's experience join our team will significantly enhance our HR practices. Katie's impressive record of infusing comprehensive human resources initiatives with innovation, energy, and strategic vision will help us extend our shared values and culture and foster a community-focused bond across the company."



"I'm excited to join a company like Fusion that champions trust and collaboration and has focused on building a community that includes its employees, customers, partners, and other industry participants," said Katie Burgoon, Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO), Fusion. "As Fusion continues to strengthen its leadership position in operational resilience and invest in its people, skills, and technology, I am thrilled to spearhead the human capital strategy, work with Fusion's diverse and talented employees, and build on its 15 years of shared values and culture."



About Fusion Risk Management

Fusion Risk Management is a leading industry provider of cloud-based operational resilience software, encompassing business continuity, risk management, information technology and security risk, crisis and incident management, and more. Its solutions empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with a holistic, agile approach and enable them to deliver on their brand promise through disruption.