Digital Transformation Market Outlook:

The Digital Transformation (DT) isn't really about the digital innovation, yet about the way that innovation, which is computerized, enables individuals to tackle the conventional issues. What's more, they incline toward this computerized answer for the old solution. The stage of transformation implies that advanced utilizations characteristically empower new sorts of development and imagination in the specific area, as opposed to just improve and bolster customary methods. In the smaller sense, this technology can allude to the idea of "going paperless", and coming to the "maturity in digital business" that influences both the individual businesses and also the entire section of society, for example, science, art, mass communications, government, and medicine. Therefore, the Digital Transformation Market is anticipated to expand and has tremendous scope during the forecast period. The global Digital Transformation Market anticipated to flourish in the future by growing at a significantly higher CAGR.



Digital Transformation Market-Competitive Analysis:

The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and market share of the overall industry.



CA Technologies

Cognizant

Google

SAP

HPE

Oracle

Dell EMC

Capgemini

Microsoft

IBM

Adobe Systems

Accenture



Digital Transformation Market Segmentation:

On the basis of Type the market is segmented into System Integration, Solution, Professional Services, Cloud Computing, Big Data & Analytics, Service, Mobility, Disruptive Technology (IoT, Blockchain Technology & Artificial Intelligence) and Social Media. The service section is leading the market & is expected to grow during the foreseen time span.



On the basis of Application the market is segmented into Cloud and On-premise. The cloud section is leading the global market owing to increasing demand, more reliability & security aspects developed, etc.



On the basis of End User the market is segmented into Government, Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Retail & Consumer Goods, Education and Other Verticals.



Digital Transformation Market -Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is leading the global Digital Transformation Market owing to increasing number of initiatives by the government for maximizing the adoption of the transformation technology, many developing economies present in this region, etc.



Major tabale of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Report Description



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Key Highlights



3. Market Overview

4. Market Analysis by Regions

5. Digital Transformation Market, By Component

6. Digital Transformation Market, By Deployment Type

7. Digital Transformation Market, By Vertical

8. Digital Transformation Market, By Region



9. Company Profiles

9.1. CA Technologies

9.1.1. Business Overview

9.1.2. Service Portfolio

9.1.3. Strategic Developments

9.1.4. Revenue and Market Share

9.2. Cognizant

9.2.1. Business Overview

9.2.2. Service Portfolio

9.2.3. Strategic Developments

9.2.4. Revenue and Market Share

9.3. Google

9.3.1. Business Overview

9.3.2. Service Portfolio

9.3.3. Strategic Developments

9.3.4. Revenue and Market Share

9.4. SAP

9.4.1. Business Overview

9.4.2. Service Portfolio

9.4.3. Strategic Developments

9.4.4. Revenue and Market Share

9.5. HPE

9.5.1. Business Overview

9.5.2. Service Portfolio

9.5.3. Strategic Developments

9.5.4. Revenue and Market Share

9.12.4. Revenue and Market Share



10. Global Digital Transformation Market Competition, by Manufacturer

10.1. Global Digital Transformation Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

10.2. Global Digital Transformation Price By Region (2016-2017)

10.3. Top 5 Digital Transformation Manufacturer Market Share

10.4. Market Competition Trend



11. Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.1. Global Digital Transformation Revenue (Millions USD) and Growth Rate (2018-2025)

11.2. Digital Transformation Market Forecast by Regions (2018-2025)

11.2.1. North America Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.1. United States Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.2. Canada Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.1.3. Mexico Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.2. Europe Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.2.1. Germany Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.2.2. France Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.2.3. UK Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.2.4. Russia Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.2.5. Italy Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.2.6. Rest of Europe Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

11.2.3. Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Market Forecast (2018-2025)

…



List of Tables and Figures:

Figure United States Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Canada Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Mexico Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Germany Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure France Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure UK Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Russia Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Italy Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Rest of Europe Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure China Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Japan Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Korea Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure India Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Southeast Asia Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Rest of Asia-Pacific Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Brazil Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Argentina Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Columbia Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

Figure Rest of South America Digital Transformation Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2014-2025)

…



