Future of Facilities Explored at Sold-out 2014 Corrigo User Conference

Allen, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/08/2014 --Corrigo, a leading provider of cloud-based software and services for facilities maintenance, recently hosted its highly successful 2014 Corrigo User Conference.



The event, held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas April 21-23, featured workshops, seminars, roadmap presentations, a service provider trade show and roundtable discussions from Corrigo team members, as well as guest speakers. Attendance for the two-and-a-half-day conference was sold-out, as business leaders from a wide range of industries including property management, facilities management, restaurant, retail, grocery, hospitality, healthcare, city and state government, home building, aviation, contractors and more gathered to network and learn about Corrigo’s software solutions, including CorrigoNet®, the Work Order Network and WorkTrack® Service Provider.



“This event was a tremendous success for our team and all of the business professionals who participated,” said John Phillips, President and Chief Executive Officer of Corrigo. “The user conference provided a forum for facilities management professionals from across North American to exchange best practices and gain insight into Corrigo’s roadmap to better understand the future of facilities. ”



Feedback from those in attendance was overwhelmingly positive.



“I want to thank you for hosting the user conference. I personally really enjoyed this venue with a specific focus on a very important part of all of our jobs,” said John Getha, Director of Facilities for Wendy’s International. “Every single person I spoke with throughout the conference all had very positive comments. Everyone on the Corrigo team did a great job!”



At the conference, attendees were all given access to Corrigo’s new free Bid Manager purchasing solution. In addition, attendees received a sneak peek into the future with roadmap presentations and demonstrations of Corrigo’s platform on tablets and for international markets. Service providers on Corrigo’s Work Order Network had the opportunity to exhibit and sponsor at the 2014 Corrigo User Conference.



“Our staff attended the recent Corrigo User Conference and we were very impressed,” said Kerry T. Reid, Vice President of Operations, Marketing and Sales for Commercial Services of Glass America, who also exhibited at the event. “This event offered interesting seminars that included relevant and timely information for our industry. The entire event was well worth our time and investment. The Corrigo staff was very organized and personable. They also displayed a deep understanding of the industry and the customers we all serve. The Corrigo staff showed significant interest in increasing the partnership level with service companies to deliver increased value to the end user.”



About Corrigo

Corrigo has been in business for 15 years and its systems manage more than $3.5 billion in annual spend, along with a constantly expanding customer base and a robust network of more than 20,000 trusted service providers. To learn more about the company and the wide range of services and solutions it offers, visit http://www.corrigo.com.