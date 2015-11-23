Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --Cheryl Cran has once again been given the honor of making the annual list of the "Best 50 Leadership Blogs."



For over 20 years Cheryl Cran has been advising hundreds of clients in over a dozen countries on how to prepare for the future of work, how to lead change and how to improve business and profitability through enhanced leadership within the organization. She is the founder of the Evolutionary Leaders Network a portal of (r)evolutionary leadership training that supports organizations and individuals worldwide with their leadership talent development and succession planning.



Cran has made the list of the 'Best 50 Leadership Blogs' in previous years, and she continues to be a sought after industry expert in the hot topic of leadership development.



According to Cran "Businesses today are looking for future of work and evolutionary change leadership strategies to help navigate the ever-increasing competitive landscape to be workplaces of choice."



Leadership mastery within an organization ensures companies can attract and retain top performing talent and build innovation solutions for bottom line results. As Cran clearly states: "The Future of Work is Now!"



The list is annually prepared by Dr. John Warner, Executive Coach and Management Consultant. The ranking in essence is measured by how popular a blog site is through a combination of data from Google, Facebook and YouTube. Of the best 50 leadership bloggers in 2015, 11 of them are women. http://bit.ly/1O7IORq



About Cheryl Cran

Cheryl Cran, CEO of Evolutionary Business Solutions, is a best selling author, future of work and change management consultant. As an award winning internationally renowned consultant and keynote speaker for twenty years, Cheryl has worked with hundreds of industries, in dozens of countries and with thousands of audiences worldwide to ultimately inspire organizations to be adaptive and iconic leaders in their industries. Cheryl is the author of 6 books including her best selling, "101 Ways to Make Generations X, Y and Zoomers Happy at Work" which is a global success and has been translated into several languages and is the guide for training programs that are currently being taught in over 60 countries and her just released "The Art of Change Leadership-Driving Transformation in a Fast Paced World" (Wiley).



