Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2020 --The world is in a 'new normal' or it could also be called a 'next normal' at work. The Coronavirus pandemic is shifting workers attitudes. Many workers are seeing that working remotely is a viable option whereas they may not have thought it would work prior to the pandemic. Employers are realizing that they will need to shift how work is done quickly in response to workers wanting a remote work policy.



Research by NextMapping™ a future of work consultancy has shown a range in worker attitudes about what it means to work and what workers want from their employers in the future. Cheryl Cran the founder of NextMapping™ is a highly sought after thought leader on helping leaders and teams navigate the now and prepare for the next. Cran has spent decades of research on human behavior, digital transformation, and leading-edge strategies to help companies pivot and respond to rapid change.



Some of the research shared by NextMapping™ includes:



- How have workers been dealing with the new remote work reality?



- What are workers attitudes about their employers during the coronavirus disruption?



- Why workers are now expecting a remote work policy by their employers



- Workers are actively searching for work with companies that offer flexible work options



Cheryl Cran is a sought after thought leader on future of work research. NextMapping™ as a future of work consultancy also provides online course solutions and other tools to help leaders and teams be agile and adaptable to disruptions now and in the future.



Cran has been featured in Metro New York, Readers Digest, Financial Post, Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, The Province, BIV, BCTV, Global TV, CKNW, and CityTV. She is the author of 9 books including the bestselling, "NextMapping™- Anticipate, Navigate and Create The Future of Work".



