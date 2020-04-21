Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2020 --While no one could have predicted the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis the disruption has created daily dialogue and there are many ideas being shared on how to respond and recover both for people and for businesses. NextMapping™ Founder and #1 Future of Work expert Cheryl Cran is a highly sought after thought leader on helping leaders and teams navigate the now and prepare for the next. Cran and her NextMapping™ team have spent decades of research on human behavior, digital transformation and cutting-edge strategies to help companies be ready for the fast-changing future.



Over a decade ago NextMapping™ research found that 50% of the workforce would be remote by the year 2020. That research was just one of the predictions shared by Cran and her team that has come true based on future of work research.



Some of the current questions being asked as we tackle the coronavirus disruption include:



- Is remote work here to stay post-pandemic?



- How can businesses pivot right now to adapt to current and future?



- What can leaders do now to help workers be productive during lockdown?



- What will the future of work look like and what will be the new normal?



Cheryl Cran has the answers to the above questions and provides provocative, practical insights and solutions. NextMapping™ as a future of work consultancy provides online course solutions and other tools to help leaders and teams be agile and adaptable to disruptions now and in the future.



Cran has been featured in Readers Digest, Financial Post, Globe and Mail, Vancouver Sun, The Province, BIV, BCTV, Global TV, CKNW, and CityTV. She is the author of 9 books including the bestselling, "NextMapping™- Anticipate, Navigate and Create The Future of Work".



