Futuristic Smart Green Mug Which Keeps Both Cold & Hot Drinks in Favorite Temperature Seeks Crowdfund Support

Melbourne, Australia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/12/2016 --Melbourne based senior engineer Dr. Amir Faraji has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign at Kickstarter seeking support for his revolutionary smart mug Muggino. Designed & engineered in Melbourne and Seattle, the self-powered mug keeps both hot & cold beverages in optimum temperature for a lengthy period, is able to charge up itself and also doubles up as phone charging device.



The crowdfunding campaign is geared to raise around $100,000.



"We are excited to bring to you a breakthrough smart mug Muggino which is designed to keep your coffee hot and your beer chill when you are working for long hours at desk or are busy hiking outdoors. In fact, our new-age mug can keep the beverages in the user's preferred temperature zone much longer than was ever possible before. Its patented technology enables it to do all these whilst conserving energy generated from waste heat- and that energy can be later used for powering your mobile device or other things. Muggino would work in sync with our MuggiApp (Android & iOS compatible) where you can set your preferred temperature for your drinks. You can say Muggino is both your coffee companion and beer buddy. However, it will take a robust financial backup to take such a futuristic unit to the manufacturing stage and hence this crowdfunding campaign. Your support would be much appreciated", stated Dr. Faraji while announcing the crowdfunding campaign.



As one pours his beer into Muggino, the mug sensors would immediately measure the temperature, with its control unit comparing it to his set temperature limit on the MuggiApp. If the drink's temperature seems higher to the user's favorite temperature, the advance cooling program in mug would cool down the beverage and as it reaches to the needed temperature, the mug would restore the chillness for a longer time.



"After you fill your mug with a hot tea or coffee, you can't immediately sip on it given the extreme temperature. As you wait for drinkable temperature, 1/3rd of energy deployed to heat your drink simply goes to waste. But Muggino changes the game for better by smart harvest of this energy & uses it to charge up its battery with MuggiPad. With our smart mug, you have a wonderful, more powerful way to save the earth."



To show your support for Muggino, visit the Kickstarter campaign page.