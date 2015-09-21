Fuyan Pill Review on Treating Various Gynecological Disorders

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --Fuyan Pill is a kind of herbal therapy that was released by Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM Clinic in 2009. This was really good news for all females with gynecological disorders. The formula of this pill is patented by SIPO (State Intellectual Property Office of the P.R.C) with the application number 201110031968. It's a trustworthy treatment for women who have various gynecological disorders such as hydrosalpins, endometriosis, adenomyosis, PID, cervicitis, Chlamydia in women, chronic salpingitis, etc.



In conventional Western medicine, gynaecological disorders are often treated with surgery, hormones, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAID), antibiotics and so on. Though the efficacy of these treatments is rapid and widely accepted, there are many potential side effects such as nausea and vomiting related to surgery/anaesthetics; sexual problems after hysterectomy; skin rash or digestive problems related to drugs, or more seriously liver, kidney, and heart impairment related to some drugs, especially when taken for an extended period. The goal of any treatment is to relieve symptoms as well as to improve and restore the patient's general health, and to improve their quality of life. This may be achieved by integration of complementary or alternative therapy such as TCM into conventional medicine.



There is a long history of treating gynaecological disorders with TCM. TCM can provide a safe and effective complementary or alternative medicine in treating gynaecological disorders. Based on one essay on PMC, Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) has significant advantages in treating gynaecological disorders. As early as in 1237 A.D., the first book devoted solely to gynaecology and obstetrics of Chinese Medicine, The Complete Book of Effective Prescriptions for Diseases of Women, was published.



From the TCM point of view, all gynecological disorders can be the result of stagnant Qi (energy) and Blood as well as the heat gathering. With the herbs contained in Fuyan Pill, like pangolin, angelica sinensis, carthamus tinctorius and so on, it can promote blood and Qi circulation effectively. The other natural herbs applied in Fuyan pill, like radix bupleuri, liquorice and scutellaria baicalensis, can clear up the heat effectively.



Unlike antibiotic drugs, Fuyan Pill has no side effects and drug resistance and it also has low recurrence rate. It's a complementary and rational formula developed by Chinese herbalist Dr. Lee through years of medical knowledge and clinical practice. It's just as safe as the vegetables we eat everyday because its main components are all extracted from the natural plants. With the mutual effect and reasonable dosage of various kinds of herbs, it works effectively on treating various gynecological disorders.



Ms. Grace, 38, who was diagnosed with hydrosalpinx in Feb, 2009, said, "I would like to share my experiences on treating my diseases very much. Frankly speaking, I had never been imaging that Fuyan Pill could work so fast that I got pregnant in third month medication. Also I had been suspicious for the treatment for a while. But now I'm feeling so sorry and grateful for Lee because of her patient and help."



As a woman, it's very important for keeping healthy on the reproductive organs. When suffering from some gynecological disorders, the best way is to accept treatment as soon as possible. According to feedbacks of Wuhan Dr. Lee's TCM clinic, lots of women with gynecological disorders have got a complete cure from Fuyan Pill and it's really worthy of trying of each patient. When on Fuyan Pill or any other drugs, a strict diet control is also of great significance.



About Dr. Lee Xiaoping and Fuyan Pill

Dr. Lee Xiaoping graduated from Hubei College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China. She qualified as an herbalist 30 years ago and is a highly experienced medical professional. She has devoted 30 years to her clinic and worked on the formula of Fuyan Pill for years.