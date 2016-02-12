FVS Hosting Launches FREE Private Whois Privacy on All Domains

Leicester, Leicestershire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/12/2016 --FVS Hosting (formerly known as FreeVirtualServers), a trading name of Easy Internet Solutions Ltd and one of the UK's leading domain registration and web hosting companies, has today launched free Private WHOIS Privacy on all domain names registered with them for as long as the domain is registered.



Protecting the personal details and privacy of customers is something FVS Hosting takes very seriously, and our Free Private Whois is a great way to protect your personal data and hide it from unwanted and unsolicited emails, telemarketing calls and direct mailshots. Although you are legally required to enter your personal details including name, address, email address and telephone number when you register a domain name which will be available for anyone to find in the public WHOIS database, our free Private WHOIS service protects those details by replacing them with ours.



In today's security conscious world, protecting your personal details online is paramount and our free private whois service can help reduce the amount of spam email you receive, protect you against online fraud, help you avoid telesales calls, stop data mining and decrease the amount of direct mailshots and junk mail you receive. This in turn will help to reduce the risk of your personal details being used by identity fraudsters.



Nick Akam, CTO of Easy Internet Solutions Ltd said: "We are delighted to offer Private WHOIS free of charge to all new customers who register a domain with us, and this service is free for as long as your domain is registered with us. FVS Hosting is the largest UK domain registrar offering free private WHOIS when many other mainstream providers charge at least £5.99 upwards per domain for this as an annual fee. We wanted to offer this service completely free of charge to our new customers and it is not dependent on the purchase of any of our more costly products."



FVS Hosting has a solid reputation as one of the UK's leading domain registration and web hosting companies with over 100,000 customers, and is the only one to offer free web hosting to its customers along with access to the Weebly web builder and cPanel.



FVS Hosting, formerly known as FreeVirtualServers and a trading name of Easy Internet Solutions Ltd, has been making the internet easy for businesses across the UK since 2004. We offer web hosting, domain name registration, cloud storage and a range of other products and services to help you and your business grow online. Whether you want a simple Wordpress website hosting or a bespoke dedicated server, FVS Hosting can help put your into the digital landscape.



