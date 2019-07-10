FX Digital Showcases Latest Project with Discovery: The Dplay TV Application for Video-on-Demand

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/10/2019 --Thanks to the brilliant efforts of companies like FX Digital, more businesses today can broaden their reach and leave a better mark in the digital world. Digital is where it's at, as FX Digital knows all too well, and now, FX Digital is proud to give more details about its latest project for Discovery: Discovery DPlay, a TV application allowing users to benefit from the best and latest video-on-demand services.



At FX Digital, clients know they are getting the best in digital solutions – the most appropriate digital solutions and services for their needs. FX Digital, after all, has some of the best minds in digital technology gathered together under one roof. The FX Digital team boasts of award-winning specialists in digital technology, including web developers, graphic designers, research and development leads, UX designers, JavaScript developers, and more.



The FX Digital difference is that the company strives to give its clients digital solutions based on the most advanced research and development methods. Its approach involves learning about the client and their needs, developing the appropriate concept, making a prototype, and then releasing the technology and solution in as quick a manner as possible. Once it has released the technology and solution, FX Digital doesn't stop there – it also provides its clients with further testing and further improvements.



Today, FX Digital is happy to give more details about its latest and greatest project involving the Discovery Network. As everyone knows, Discovery has a host of different channels, and it constantly strives to give its audience a much more interactive experience. FX Digital is glad to be able to provide Discovery with its own expertise in the form of DPlay, a TV application and OTT service which provides subscribers special access to linear broadcast content and video-on-demand from various Discovery channels. DPlay is now available in several European markets, and it has proven quite popular in Scandinavian countries.



The project came about when Discovery saw the potential of Smart TV as a means of bringing its content to a newer and broader audience. It then relied on the services of FX Digital, who developed and created a proof of concept for a unique TV application in as short as two weeks. Thus, DPlay was commissioned, with FX working closely with the DPlay design team and product owners in developing the TV app.



About FX Digital

FX Digital offers more than just digital solutions: it offers thorough research and development solutions in the digital arena to help clients reach a more global audience. The company specialises in a host of digital marketing services and solutions, including web design, virtual reality, TV applications, and more. For further info on smart tv app development from FX Digital, visit the company's website.