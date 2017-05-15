FYB London Is the World's First Luxury Smart Handbag

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2017 --FYB London, the world's smartest luxury handbag empowering a life without limits, is live on Kickstarter and a bonafide crowdfunding success story having already raised past their initial raise goal.



The FYB London is the perfect handbag for enterprising women, 24 hour go-getters, and jet setters worldwide. The luxury bag is the ultimate travel and work handbag packs with enough organization to rival a mobile office, packed with cutting edge technology, and a timeless, premium style.



"After traveling over 200,000 miles in the air I realized I was running into the same issues time and time again, inconveniences and anxieties whilst traveling or commuting for work," says Co-Founder Dani Richeson. "I wanted to create a product like no other a product to inspire and help women to achieve more and not run into the same problems I was having. My phone would constantly run out of battery, I could never find anything I was looking for and was also weary of theft whilst traveling to new places."



The FYB London is a timeless bag with seamless and technology enabled touches designed for the modern woman. Wireless charging pockets means users need to simply drop their phone in to begin charging. An included powerful 5000MaH power bank is also included for traditional wired charging. The bag is also one of the safest and most secure luxury handbags ever released.



The FYB London includes bio-metric lock security which means the bag can only be opened and accessed by the owner's unique fingerprint. Bluetooth distance alerts mean users can will be instantly notified if they are ever separated from their bag. The revolutionary front flap which includes FRID shielding means personal and sensitive data is always secure.



"Smart phones, social media, air travel & changing work practices have all paved the way for a more mobile, connected lifestyle for individuals in pursuit of their professional and personal dreams. Whilst these evolutions have, in the main, been hugely enabling, they have also created some key dependencies and vulnerabilities in the day-to-day lives of enterprising people," adds Richeson. "I want to give women the confidence to get into the world and follow their bliss by removing the inconveniences and anxieties. The collection provides everything you need to succeed."



The FYB London Luxury Smart Handbag is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter



About FYB London

At its Core our brand represents inspired innovation with empowering functionality. Born out of a desire to innovate our collections feature the most innovative and up to date SMART technology including Wireless SMART device charging, Bluetooth® connectivity and enough organization to rival mobile offices!



For more information on FYB London please visit http://www.fyblondon.com