Fylde Promotional Merchandise Receives Latest Positive Reviews and Feedback from Customers

Lancashire, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2018 --Fylde Promotional Merchandise aptly describes its service: "We are a specialist supplier of promotional merchandise, business print and corporate gifts, with a dedicated in-house design studio. Your business is important to you, and your brand needs to stand out from the competition. We believe there's no better way to do this than with innovative promotional merchandise. The use of promotional products has been proven to give a greater return on investment than other traditional marketing channels."



Fylde Promotional Merchandise knows what it is talking about, having been a provider of various promotional gifts and items for numerous years. The company has, in fact, over 65,000 items in store for its customers who are looking for the ideal gift for clients, sponsors, vendors, suppliers, and more. According to Fylde Promotional Merchandise, everyday objects and items are still as effective as ever in terms of promoting a company or brand. This includes things like well-loved mugs and glasses, pens, coasters, keyrings, desk pads, mouse mats, folders, USB flash drives, and more – items which anyone can use every day and which can undoubtedly remind the user of the company who gave it away.



But Fylde Promotional Merchandise is quick to point out that would-be clients need not take their word for it. Fylde Promotional Merchandise has acquired a lot of positive reviews and comments from customers, as evidenced by some of the latest reviews which are now available on independent review sites like TrustPilot.



One review, from a customer named Ciara, is all praise: "Really lovely company to deal with. Nothing was too much hassle. Would definitely use them again (and again!)." Another customer, Heather Hodson, who also gave the company five stars in her review, states: "Fantastic feedback. Very helpful...listened to exactly what we wanted design-wise. Great production and communication throughout. Very pleased with the result – would recommend for company rebranding, etc."



About Fylde Promotional Merchandise

Fylde Promotional Merchandise is a specialist in all kinds of promotional items and merchandise, and its selection includes not only the ubiquitous mugs, pens, and desk pads, but also a whole other range of items which are unique. It also offers a special service where its in-house team can help create the perfect promotional gifts for clients. To get more info about the company's products and services, visit the site.