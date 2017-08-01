Fynoti Provides Dedicated Home, Personal and Neighborhood Security Solutions

Odense, Denmark -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2017 --Fynoti is a Danish-based startup company that aims to deliver the most cost-effective home, personal and neighborhood security solutions to its clients. Customers can gain access to Fynoti's system for just $9 with no ongoing monthly fees. This is a steal compared to most other home security systems on the market and will appeal to budget-conscious consumers.



The Fynoti home alarm system is a standalone, wireless device that users can place unobtrusively in their homes. It is ideal for a shelf or small table, for example. The system is completely wireless and runs on a single battery that will last for more than a year. Users can interchange the cover on the device to find a look that matches with their decorative scheme. A wide range of styles and colors are available.



The system also comes with an intuitive mobile app, available on iOS and Android platforms. The app allows users to control and monitor their system conveniently from the mobile device of their choosing. Clients can also use the app to connect with their neighbors who also use the system. This enables them to work together to help keep their neighborhood as safe as possible. The more residents in a neighborhood who use Fynoti security, the safer the environment will be for everyone who lives there.



To help draw attention to this new product, Fynoti is trying to capitalize on the popularity of TV show Game of Thrones by using one of the actors from the show in its promotional content. Because the show gets a lot of attention on social media, the creators are hoping that the connection will help bring more viewers to their videos, thus generating more interest in the product.



Fynoti will be launching a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter in August 2017. The campaign will serve to raise the funds necessary to bring the Fynoti security system to market. Contributors to the campaign will receive the first Fynoti systems to become available as a thank you for their investments. These earliest customers will receive the steepest discounts available on this security system.