G Web Pro Announces Its First $1,500 Annual Scholarship Winner

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2018 --Jas Saran, Business Development Manager at G Web Pro Marketing, is delighted to announce that the first recipient of the $1,500 G Web Pro Annual Scholarship Program, has been awarded to Dominika Wojtowica. Ms. Wojtowica is enrolled at DePaul University located in Chicago, Illinois.



To be considered for this scholarship program, students were required to submit a 600+ word essay that discussed how digital marketing is changing our world. Their submission answered the following question "How do you feel the digital age and new media has acted as a platform for innovative new technologies that have impacted multiple industries?"



"Dominika Wojtowica was selected by our editorial team as the top applicant who demonstrated a well-versed understanding of the digital marketing space. Her submission was unique, informative and engaging, and met the criteria of our annual scholarship program."



The G Web Pro Annual Scholarship Program is offered to full-time students who reside and attend a post-secondary institution in Canada or the U.S. Every year moving forward, G Web Pro will be honouring hard working, dedicated and bright upcoming professionals who demonstrate a passion and interest in the digital marketing industry.



"As a business that believes in entrepreneurship, innovation and the unceasing impact of technology, we know students play a vital role in where this industry is headed. Therefore, we want to ensure that all students leverage every opportunity."



About G Web Pro

G Web Pro Marketing Inc. is a leading digital marketing agency in Toronto, Ontario specializing in SEO, SMM, SEM, Web Analytics, Email Marketing and Google Places Optimization. They have built strategic digital marketing programs for small to medium-sized businesses, local companies and service providers throughout Toronto, Mississauga and the GTA. At G Web Pro, all of their internet marketing solutions are ROI focused and centered on delivering quality results.