G Web Pro Develops Premium WordPress Store Locator Plugin

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --Progressing continually as a digital marketing agency in Toronto, G Web Pro Marketing Inc. (www.gwebpro.com) has come up with its premium WordPress Store locator plugin that would make your existence more prominent in the digital world.



As a business owner, if you have multiple outlets spread in a city, country or several global locations, this is what you should give a try. With it, you can easily add as many stores as possible from the admin panel. Though the plugin is called a Store Locator, but it can be used to map manufacturing units, warehouses, corporate offices and franchisees too.



The plugin has been crafted in such a way that it can fulfill an extensive mapping requirement. It's been developed with smart search filters that deliver prompt and exact results so that your clients can find you without any hassle.



Features of GWebPro Store Locator:



- Comes with multi-store mapping that makes your several stores appear on a single page.

- Delivers accurate driving directions.

- Adds authenticity to your physical address so that users can rely on your existence.

- Develops more communication between the clients and businesses so that a pleasing experience can be delivered.

- Comes with a special dashboard so that the details can be manipulated easily.

- Fixes the height and width of the map.

- Uses different colored pins to point the out the user and the store locations.

- Comes with flexible drag and change current location feature.

- Displays the store address, direction and distance just by clicking the store pins.

- Includes the keyword insertion options.

- Imports bulk information from multiple stores so that the amount of manual effort can be reduced.



Four Versions of Store Locator Plugin:



- Standard or free

- Pro

- Business

- Ultimate



Jaspreet Saran- Business Development Manager, G Web Pro, says, "This plugin is a result of long-term research and hard work. We have put up a detailed description of the Store Locator plugin on our website. There are four versions, each being loaded with a different combination of features. Business owners can choose the most suitable version that meets the core industry needs."



G Web Pro's Store Locator Plugin promises to catalyze an organization's existing digital marketing program and augment its ROI.



For more information on the Plugin visit: http://www.gwebpro.com/gwebpro-store-locator-wordpress-plugin/



About G Web Pro

G Web Pro is a Toronto-based Web Marketing Company delivering services like SEO, SMM, PPC, CRO, CRM and more. Being a trusted Google Partner, the agency ensures high standard Pay Per Click and Adwords management services. The team has experienced copywriters, designers, programmers, SEO experts and online marketing professionals. The aim of the team is to prepare and deliver innovative digital marketing solutions.



Contact:

G Web Pro Marketing Inc.

2275 Lake Shore Boulevard West Unit #533, Toronto, ON M8V3Y3

Web: http://www.gwebpro.com

Ph: 416-560-4722