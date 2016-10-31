G Web Pro Frames a Winning Digital Marketing Strategy for Arcadia Academy of Music

Arcadia Academy of Music (AAM) is a prestigious school of music with branches in 8 different locations across GTA. G Web Pro, Toronto was assigned the major task of creating the digital marketing strategy for the school. It took a little over 3 months for G Web Pro to bring more than 7 keywords of Arcadia Academy of Music on the first page of Google. The phenomenal organic result made it a spotlighted subject on the social media sites.
Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2016 --The digital marketing campaign for Arcadia Academy of Music, handled by G Web Pro (www.gwebpro.com), resulted in an increased mention of the music institution across numerous digital platforms in the past few months. G Web Pro was able to bring more than 7 keywords on the first page of Google. Some of the highly competitive ones showed parabolic transformations.
The progress is a reflection of a sound digital marketing strategy, implemented timely by following exact methods. Presently AAM is one of the most-talked-about subjects across Facebook, Twitter and various other popular social media sites.
Overall Impact of the Digital Marketing Strategy Implemented by G Web Pro for http://www.arcadiaacademyofmusic.com:
- Arcadia Academy of Music has received more than 15% improvement in organic search.
- Traffic to Contact Us page of the website has increased. Currently the page receives 70% of the total number of visits.
- Two highly competitive keywords, namely "music school", "piano lessons Woodbridge" and "piano lessons Bolton" are ranking in the 1st, 2nd and 4th positions respectively.
- Another important keyword, "music lessons" occupies the 6th position now, jointly with "guitar lessons".
- Event promotions have been improved by 60%.
G Web Pro is managing the search engine presence of AAM with continuous monitoring of online interactions and empirical optimization methods.
