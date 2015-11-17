Gable & Belle's Grand Opening Launches Artistic, Limited Edition Home Textiles, Curated Collection Targets Millennials with High Design but Low Pricing

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2015 --Gable & Belle, a home textile eCommerce company, announced its grand opening today, showcasing its limited-edition collection of duvets, sheets and pillowcases. The company is uniquely positioned to become a new leader in the market, leveraging its own vertically integrated factories, starting from fabric production to the final stitches of an artistic comforter set.



"Our passion in home textiles is illustrated in every aspect of design and production, and the difference shows in both the visual appeal of our limited-edition collections, as well as the tactile quality of the luxurious fabrics we utilize," described Terri Miller, VP of Production.



Already a premium manufacturer for brands, specialty retailers and department stores, Gable & Belle's grand online opening brings home textiles of the highest quality to consumers, who enjoy the manufacturer-direct savings. "We own our factories, not only cutting and sewing our sets in house, but also making the fabric ourselves, thus completely eliminating the middle parties and passing those savings directly onto the customer," Terri expounded. The result is limited edition, high-end home textiles at very affordable price points.



Passionate about the intersection of home textiles and art, Gable & Belle has also launched the Submit Your Design Program for artists and students. Curated by a Summa Cum Laude graduate of FIT, the program provides invaluable real-life experience from design inception to manufacturing completion. Interested designers are invited to submit ideas for Gable & Belle to manufacture in a small production run.



Gable & Belle's grand online opening showcases their highly styled duvet covers, comforters, sheet sets, throws and decorative pillows in vibrant colors and luxurious fabrics. These collections are works of designer quality textile art, hung on a bed rather than a wall.



About Gable & Belle

Founded in April 2015, Gable & Belle turns home textiles into artistry with its limited edition designs on luxurious fabrics – but at very affordable price points. Through vertically integrated manufacturing, Gable & Belle passes on the savings to its design-savvy customers directly through its online storefront.