Gaddis Gaming Commemorates the WWI Harlem Hellfighters with Shattered Crown

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2017 --Over the course of the past one hundred years, a lot has changed in the realm of civil rights. Bigotry has been vastly reduced, although not eliminated, and many historians attribute the first step in this process to black men serving alongside white men in the military during World War One. Having to rely and trust someone of another race is something that quite simply breaks barriers. As a result, WWI's 369th Infantry Regiment of all black soldiers, dubbed the Harlem Hellfighters, was a group of both civil rights heroes and war heroes. All of the troop was highly-decorated by the end of the war for their exemplary service, never giving up in the face of discrimination or danger. They fought for their rights and their country. Today, one hundred years later, a board game company named Gaddis Gaming is producing a miniatures game titled Shattered Crown to honor the men who served in that regiment and all of the war.



When asked about his motivation for creating the game with such attention to detail, Lee Gaddis, the founder of Gaddis gaming, responded saying "It's important to remember the Harlem Hellfighters because their contribution to freedom and democracy is unparalleled. There's nobody during WWI that did what they did—nobody that went behind enemy lines when two of their guys got captured on patrol, broke into the prison camp, got their guys out and made it back without losing a man. Nobody. That's straight up Captain America stuff."



As for the game itself, it revolves around factions of miniature troops with names the coordinate with WWI. However, the Gaddis Gaming team decided to add a sci-fi twist to the storyline, appealing to the 'weird' side of board gaming. The game takes place after the Earth has fended off a Martian invasion. As a result, Strandbeast-like walking machines roam the battlefield alongside other futuristic materials. Players can play as the Allies Allies alongside the Harlem Hellfighters, which have their own miniature set, the Germans, the Japanese, or the Russians.



However, the crafting of these miniature troops and terrain is not an easy or inexpensive task. To remedy this issue, the Gaddis Gaming team has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter to fund the production of Shattered Crown. Those who support the campaign will receive rewards ranging from a branded t-shirt to a copy of the game itself. With this support, Lee Gaddis aims to sincerely honor the 369th Infantry Regiment for their duty.



To learn more visit the Kickstarter campaign page.