Edinburg, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --[Edinburg, UK, March 28, 2014] – GadgetsForMe.com, one of the most reliable online shops, specializing in offering state-of-the-art technology-based gadgets and products, has just shared their latest figures: GadgetsForMe.com has announced that they are closing the first quarter of 2014 with a huge increase in their gross revenue, surpassing previous years’ sales with more than $300,000 USD in total revenue.



In 2014, GadgetsForMe made quite a few changes to their overall catalog and promotional offers, ensuring they had the best and latest products available at all times, and claim they have been paying close attention to the public’s wants and needs: offering products from tablets and led lights, to surveillance equipment and even personal health care products. The newest devices and gadgets were all up for grabs this year at GadgetsForMe.com, and they attribute a lot of their positive growth to their competitive and reasonable prices. Their goal is to become the “go to” place to acquire the best and newest technological and electronic devices on the market.



Regarding this successful quarter, Sean Curtis, Marketing Director of GadgetsForMe.com spoke about what changes were made in comparison to previous years: “We worked hard and did our research. We made sure we were paying attention to what kinds of products were the ones people needed and purchased the most. We focused on products that improve the everyday lives of our customers and we focused our marketing campaigns around those needs. Not to mention keeping it all available at the lowest possible price,” Curtis stated.



GadgetsForMe.com promises a large catalog of products and gadgets to help make everyday life a little easier, and all at accessible and fair prices. Their full array of products and shipping options can be seen on their website, www.GadgetsForMe.com.



Bio:

GadgetsForMe.com is an Edinburg, UK based company that specializes in providing the best technology products and the latest gadgets to meet their customers’ most important needs, focusing on high quality, accessible prices and superb customer service.