Marketing has become so complex over the last decade that catching up to learn what to do next is often a struggle. It can be overwhelming.



The Countess Group, an Orlando-based marketing consultancy now in its 16th year, will conduct its "Gain An Unfair Advantage Over Your Competition" all-day interactive marketing workshop on September 14, 2016 at the Residence Inn Orlando Airport, 7024 Augusta National Dr, Orlando, FL 32822.



Attendees will discover and learn how to use the latest marketing tools and automation to help them attract and retain quality clients and grow sales.



Designed for corporate executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, startup businesses, marketing managers, sales representatives, association members, chamber members and others who want to grow revenue, the event will reveal the secrets and best practices about how to use email marketing and social media marketing, how to reach mass audiences and target specific audiences, tricks to successful Facebook and LinkedIn advertising, video marketing, blogging, search engine optimization, and more.



"It's a competitive world; each day we're competing for mindshare and wallet-share to maximize our revenue," said Ken Countess, managing director of The Countess Group. "We've designed this class to demystify marketing and give businesses and non-profits the insights and tools they need right now to be successful."



Seats are limited to provide maximum benefit to attendees. Advance registration and more information are available at http://bit.ly/unfairadvantageworkshop.



About Ken Countess

Ken Countess has held executive management positions at such well?known companies as Motorola, Marriott and Caremark, where he provided award?winning leadership for the fastest growing divisions of these industry leaders. Since 2001, he has consulted to some of the world's most recognized brands as well as provide coaching and training to thousands of attendees at his workshops.



As an award?winning marketer and internationally recognized, accredited expert on Email Marketing and Social Media Marketing, Ken's approach to educating audiences about how to use email marketing and social media tools such as LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter to build their business or non?profit has earned him the respect of loyal followers around the world.



About The Countess Group

The Countess Group (TCG) is a marketing and communications consultancy which has been providing strategic vision, tactical execution and measurable results for clients since 2001.



TCG provides value-added services such as:

· Strategic Marketing

· Marketing Communications

· Corporate Communications

· Email Marketing

· Social Media Marketing

· Public Relations

· Internet/Website Development and Optimization

· Customer Acquisition/Retention/Engagement

· Lead/Demand Generation

· Sales Training and Support

· Trade Show Support



Learn more about Ken Countess and The Countess Group at www.MarketYourBusiness.co



