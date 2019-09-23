Gain the Site Wide 30%-off Coupon on 2019 Leawo September Monthly Giveaway & Specials Activity to Get Leawo DVD Creator

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2019 --Leawo just kicked off 2019 September Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion which will be valid from 20th September 2019 to 20th October 2019. This promotion is currently featuring a lot of different discounts for different bundles and products. As one of the most popular Blu-ray products, Leawo DVD Creator now can be purchased at 30% discount using the site-wide 30%-off coupon.



As one of the most powerful DVD burning tools, Leawo DVD Creator can easily burn videos and audios to DVD with support of more than 180 formats including HEVC, AVI, FLV, etc. and the file can be burnt to DVD-9 and DVD-5 discs. Users can burn video to DVD disc, folder and/or ISO image file based on personal needs. Burning ISO file to DVD disc directly is also feasible with this burning tool.



Before burning video to DVD, users can create their own menu in the disc. Leawo DVD Creator provides more than 40 free disc menu templates to download and apply on the output DVD content. If the templates are not quite satisfying, the internal menu designer also allows for personal designing such as adding background music/image/video, change title position and content, adjust effect, etc. The designed disc menu can be saved for future use.



With the support for Intel Quick Sync acceleration technology, Leawo DVD Creator can create DVD out of videos in a small amount of time. In the meanwhile, it can also preserve the original quality in the burning and ensures the image quality and audio quality will be as good as the original ones. This DVD copy tool can guarantee the high burning speed and high burning quality at the same time.



Leawo DVD Creator is not just a simple DVD burning tool. Being an excellent video editor, it also offers some video editing features of great use. With this burning tool, users can trim video length to get rid of the unwanted part, add watermark including text and image to the surface of video, crop video customize the ratio and size of the video, add 3D effect to ordinary 2D videos, etc. What's more, it is a slideshow video maker which helps convert your photos to slideshow videos and burn them to DVD.



Leawo DVD Creator is available on both Windows and Mac platform and it also provides a free trial version with limited functions. The full version of Leawo DVD Creator comes at a price of $29.95 for a year's subscription and $39.95 for lifetime access. In the 2019 Leawo September Monthly Giveaway & Specials, it can be purchased with a 30% discount, making the price $20.96 and $27.96 for one-year subscription and lifetime access respectively.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray Player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform. Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.