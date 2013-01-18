Gainer and Decliner on Mid-Day: (NASDAQ: MU), (NYSE: TZA)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/18/2013 --Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), a worldwide manufacturer and marketer of semiconductor devices, is continuing to rally in mid-day trading today. At last check, MU was trading 1.09% higher at $7.89 on volume of 14.48 million, which is more than half of the daily average volume of 25.17 million.



MU has had an excellent run for nearly month now. The stock had fallen sharply last month after the company reported disappointing first-quarter results. However, since then it has rebounded, finishing higher in each of the previous thirteen trading sessions. The stock has broken through some key technical levels as a result of the rally.



Find out where MU could be headed by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=MU



Direxion Daily Small Cap Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA: TZA) is marginally higher in mid-day trading today. At last check, TZA was trading 0.17% higher at $11.66 on volume of 595,038. The fund has fallen more than 3% this week.



TZA is an exchange traded fund. The fund seeks daily investment results of 300% of the inverse of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small cap segment of the U.S. equity market and includes the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index. In the last one year, TZA has fallen more than 48%. The fund has slipped as small cap stocks have rallied in the last one year.



Find out more on TZA by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=TZA



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009