Gainers in Today's Mid-Day Trading Session: (NYSE: YGE), (NYSE: DUF)

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/31/2012 --Yingli Green Energy Holding Co. Ltd. (ADR) (NYSE: YGE), a China-based vertically integrated photovoltaic product manufacturer worldwide, is gaining in mid-day trading today, reversing some of the losses from the previous two trading sessions.



YGE is gaining today after the company last Friday announced that its multicrystalline PV modules passed the Potential Induced Degradation (PID) test conducted by TUV SUD. The company’s Chairman and CEO said that he is pleased to achieve such a great success in the PID test performed by TUV SUD, which is one of the world’s leading technical service organizations.



YGE is currently trading 2.20% higher at $2.32 on volume of 642,291, which is a little over a third of the daily average volume of 1.83 million. YGE is trading close to its 200-day moving average. A bullish trend will be established if the stock can break through this level.



Find out if YGE could maintain the momentum in the upcoming trading sessions by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=YGE



Duff & Phelps Corp. (NYSE: DUF), a provider of independent financial advisory and investment banking services, is soaring in mid-day trading today after the company agreed to be acquired by a private investor consortium, which includes controlled affiliates of or funds managed by The Carlyle Group Inc., Stone Point Capital LLC, Pictet & Cie and Edmond de Rothschild Group. The consortium agreed to acquire the company for $15.55 per share in an all cash transaction.



DUF is currently trading 20.31% higher at $15.70 on volume of 2.81 million, which is substantially above the daily average volume of 129,503.



Find out for how long DUF could maintain its bullish momentum by getting the free full report here: http://www.wallstreetreport.net/market-scan/?symbol=DUF



About WallStreetReport.net

WallStreetReport.net issues momentum alerts on stocks that can provide gains to day traders. WallStreetReport.net provides members with timely information and exclusive alerts on cheap and under-valued stocks in the United States with the potential to deliver gains of 100% - 200% or more. WallStreetReport.net monitors and scans the markets for stock related signals as well as any external factors that might bring trading opportunities. Through a vast network of IR professionals WallStreetReport.net is often in the know of several large investor awareness campaigns being deployed.



Timing is everything when trading Penny Stocks. Gain an Edge by joining the WallStreetReport.net newsletter and receiving alerts from a Pro-Active team of researchers. Wall Street Report believes traders should have a chance at successfully trading Penny Stocks and invites traders and investors to be part of the Free VIP membership.



Simply sign up for free and start receiving exclusive alerts.



Subscribe Here: http://www.WallStreetReport.net



Disclosure: WallStreetReport.net is not a registered investment advisor and nothing contained in any materials should be construed as a recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors should always conduct their own due diligence with any potential investment. Please visit WallStreetreport.Net website, for complete risks and disclosures.



BlueLys, its employees, officers, directors, shareholders and affiliates, hold no positions in the above-mentioned stocks.



Contact Info:

Michael Baine

WALL STREET REPORT

info@WallStreetReport.net

347-905-5009