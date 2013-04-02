New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2013 --Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (OTC:FMCKJ) traded at $ 3.38 in the last session, which is +0.06 (1.81%). The stock has a Range of 3.32 - 3.50. The stock has a 52 week low and high of 0.42 - 3.50 respectively. The stock has a Market Cap of 796.80M. The stock traded a volume of 3.13M. The stock has a 30 day average volume of 5.08M.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation provides credit guarantee for residential mortgages originated by mortgage lenders and invests in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Single-Family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily. The Single-Family Guarantee segment purchases single-family mortgage loans originated by its seller/servicers in the primary mortgage market; securitizes the purchased mortgage loans into guaranteed mortgage-related securities; and guarantees the payment of principal and interest on the mortgage-related securities.



Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) recently declared the first quarter 2013 common stock cash dividend of $0.09 per common share. This dividend is payable April 25, 2013, to common shareholders of record on April 1, 2013. The ex-dividend date is March 27, 2013.



As previously announced, the Company initiated a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share for the third and fourth quarters of 2012 dividend and for the first and second quarters of 2013. The Board of Directors will review this program after the conclusion of the second quarter of 2013. Portions of the first quarter 2013 distribution may be ordinary income, capital gains or a return of capital.



Chimera Investment Corporation invests in residential mortgage loans, residential mortgage-backed securities, real estate-related securities and various other asset classes.



