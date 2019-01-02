Gaithersburg Location Now Open for Business

Gaithersburg, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2019 --Need an awesome place to go for lunch with your coworkers? Maybe a festive happy hour spot for after work! Imagine enjoying some delicious tex-mex food accompanied by the best drinks around with your friends and family at the new Taco Daddy Cantina in Gaithersburg! Opened in December 2018, the new Taco Daddy Cantina in Gaithersburg is just the second Taco Daddy location to open in the state of Maryland. Located at 555 Quince Orchard Rd underneath the Quince Diamond Executive Center, Taco Daddy Cantina is a wonderful place to enjoy a friendly restaurant ambience with your family and friends.



Taco Daddy Cantina founder and owner, chef Neel, opened the first Taco Daddy in Downtown Frederick, Maryland with the goal of bringing something fun and authentic to the Downtown Frederick scene. In their first location, with the help of greats chefs and great management, Taco Daddy Cantina built family and friends restaurant atmosphere that caters to all age groups. Taco Daddy Cantina is now bringing that same family and friends atmosphere to Gaithersburg for the people of Montgomery County to love and enjoy!



Aside from the delicious food, Taco Daddy Cantina offers some of the best margaritas around along with a nice selection of tequilas. There are all sorts of different food and drink specials each day of the week to help quench your thirst and taste buds! The Mexican ambience makes Taco Daddy Cantina special and colorful, creating a warm and welcoming dining experience. Taco Daddy Cantina in Gaithersburg has gotten off to a great start with happy faces and full bellies, and would love for you to come and join them! Happy hour runs from 3 to 7 pm and dinner runs from 5 to 10 pm!



About Taco Daddy Cantina of Gaithersburg

