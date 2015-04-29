Manassas, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2015 --Galaxy Transfer has been a leader in the Northern Virginia area since becoming a division of EnviroSolutions, Inc. in 2013. They rent several sizes of dumpsters, 10, 20, 30, and 40-yard containers mainly to customers during the Construction and Demolition process. They rent to both commercial and residential customers, and specialize in roll off dumpsters.



Galaxy Transfer is committed to recycling materials and uses state of the art technology to ensure the best customer experience and superior service. All commercial, residential, and industrial solid waste dumpsters are disposed of or recycled safely and in compliance with all local, state and EPA federal solid waste regulations, as well as being environmentally conscious in all aspects of their business.



Recyclable construction materials can either be source separated at the construction site or they can be commingled (put in one container) and hauled off site to a sorting facility where they will be separated and recycled. While source separation is preferable, there are pros and cons to both methods. According to Green Tools, both the Built Green™ and LEED™ green building programs award builders who achieve at least a 50 percent recycling rate on their projects. Galaxy Transfer specializes in construction and demolition debris recycling and passes the savings on to the customers.



Whether working with concrete, wood, asphalt, metal, brick, glass, plastics, and various other mediums, Galaxy Transfer and EnviroSolutions, Inc. will provide the adequate roll off dumpsters, for long or short term projects, provide pick up services as needed, and serve all repurposing and recycling services. Galaxy Transfer provides the most competitive prices in the Northern Virginia area with exceptional customer service



About EnviroSolutions, Inc.

For over a decade, EnviroSolutions, Inc. has been providing waste collection, disposal and recycling services in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States. With a targeted focus on customer service and safety, as well as a commitment to the environmental health and the communities of the areas they serve, EnviroSolutions, Inc. provides complete waste service to the regions they serve, including trash hauling, landfill services, and recycling services.