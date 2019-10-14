Gallerie Y Partners with BizIQ

Palm Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/14/2019 --Gallerie Y, a brand-new art gallery in Palm Beach, FL located on Worth Avenue, is pleased to announce it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix-based firm, for a new content marketing campaign.



By partnering with BizIQ, Gallerie Y aims to create a digital brand presence that entices art connoisseurs to check out the gallery in person when visiting the area. As a premier art gallery in Palm Beach, FL, Gallerie Y hosts exhibitions from celebrated and new artists, including the world debut of Lawrence Weidel's "Magnum Opus: The Lifeworks Collection."



As a new business, Gallerie Y hopes to engage its target audience through collaborative content creation with BizIQ. These efforts will help the new art gallery in Palm Beach, FL attract clients and promote upcoming events utilizing the opportunities presented by search engines, social media channels and other digital outlets. Since Gallerie Y is hoping to innovate its local art community, the gallery has opted to work with a digital marketing company that believes in thinking outside the box to deliver measurable results.



"Gallerie Y is all about creative expression, and we wanted that feeling to carry over into the gallery's marketing campaign," said Lawrence Weidel, current artist in residence at Gallerie Y. "Art is so personal. We want everyone who visits the showroom or website to feel a personal connection to the work and the gallery."



New to the Palm Beach community, Gallerie Y specializes in connecting people with the perfect art for their homes or businesses. The gallery offers one-on-one consultations to help clients navigate the complex art world and find the right pieces for their personal collections.



Gallerie Y is already a recipient of the Best Business on Worth Avenue Award. The space is currently hosting the exclusive premiere of Weidel's lifelong collection of contemporary paintings.



If you are looking for an art gallery in Palm Beach, FL, schedule a visit to Gallerie Y today. Learn more about Weidel's exhibition and the other work on display at https://www.galleriey.com/.



