Galuminium Group Unveils a New Aluminium Casement Door with Wind Resistance

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/30/2018 --Galuminium Group, a leading Chinese company in the aluminum sector, has recently released a new Aluminium Casement Door, aiming to meet the needs of customers living overseas. "A common saying is that 'No one ever made a difference by being like everyone else.' The same is true for a company. It should from time to time make an impact when launching new products. So this time we adopt the new technology to improve product's air-tightness and water-tightness and introduce the new Aluminium Casement Door." said Kenny Ye, head of International Marketing Department of Galuminium Group. Indeed, valuing innovation is one of the principles of Galuminium Group. This time Galuminium Group has made some fine-tuning of its production. Then this sort of product has shown up in the market. This aluminium casement door is made of alloy and has been recently released on the market.



There are different options for its profile and glass. The colors available for its profile are white, black, and brown. Besides, it is possible to choose between different surface treatments, some of which include anodized, sandblasting, electrophoresis, powder coating, and wood grain transfer glass.



There are also 3 types of glass layers: single, double, and triple. The same product can come in different colors: brown, green, and blue. Purchasers can select their preferred option among clear, mirror, reflective, and low-E surfaces. Additionally, rubber foam is used in sealant and sealing. It comes in a black, white, and grey model. This new technology has a great air-tightness, water-tightness, and wind load resistance. Its application is suitable for residential communities, villas, hotels, schools, and hospitals. It indeed can have a large potential market.



Galuminium group has kept releasing new innovative products, hoping to surprise its loyal and new purchasers.



About Galuminium Group

Galuminium Group Co., Ltd. was established in 1993 with headquarter in Guangzhou. It is a competitive company in the industry and has a broad business scope, including bauxite mining, anodizing aluminum production, and anodizing aluminum smelting, processing and sales of aluminum products. Its over 20 years of experience in this industry have lead it to be recognized as a China Well-known Trademark, a Guangdong Province Famous Product, a Post-Doctoral Research Center. Driven by its strong social responsibility, Galuminium Group has been releasing high-quality products, which have gained the support of more and more customers.