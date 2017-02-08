Game Over/FindMyCompany.com Men's C USSSA Softball Places 1st in Leg 1 of Lonestar Softball Grand Slam Shootout

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/08/2017 --In Leg 1 of the 2017 Lonestar Softball Grand Slam Shootout, Game Over/FindMyCompany.com Men's C USSSA softball team placed 1st, USSSA is happy to report. Game 1 against the Lackland Warhawks provided early practice for Game Over/FindMyCompany.com's offensive efforts, with a comfortable final score of 20 - 10. A matchup with Bad Rep for Game 2 delivered further domination, racking up a 13 point lead with 17 – 4 as the final tally. These early successes could not be possible without the stellar performances of tournament MVP Blake English, batting well over .900, with 4 homeruns, as well as Isaac Ledesma who led the team with 6 homeruns in 4 games.



Bandera Rotten and Game Over squared off twice for Games 3 and 4, with a 2 hour break in between. Game Over/FindMyCompany.com triumphed 15 – 13, advanced to the championship in Game 3 and tensions were high with a rematch so soon after Bandera's loss. That pressure made for an adrenaline-charged tight finish in Game 4 with a walkoff double by Randy Chacon clinching the win for Game Over. After this successful run through Leg 1 of the 2017 Lonestar Softball Grand Slam Shootout, Game Over is now in 1st place. Over 3 tournaments this season, Game Over is 10 and 4 with 4th place, 7th at Winter Worlds out of 22 teams and now 1st place in the league. All Game Over/FindMyCompany.com tournament players from this past weekend: Dane King, Andrew Moleiro, Jorge Dominguez, Isaac Ledesma, and Tourney MVP Blake English.



Game Over/FindMyCompany.com is sponsored by www.FindMyCompany.com, helping businesses get found online since 2007. Through a proprietary system of verified techniques, FindMyCompany.com clears away the mystique behind brand professionalism and internet marketing, providing results to a wide variety of businesses nationwide. New customers are searching for your services and products every day; Don't hide from them. Let FindMyCompany.com guide you toward new profitability in this digital age.