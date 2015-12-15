Gant Global Enterprise, Inc. Launches Website Offering Online Shopping to Rural Areas

Leakey, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/15/2015 --Charles Gant is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.HillCountryShops.co. The website offers a broad assortment of products including pet supplies, health and beauty products, toys, sporting goods, electronics, and apparel. Gant was inspired to start his website by his own experience living in the Texas Hill Country where people have to drive great distances to get to major shopping centers. He wanted to offer a website where these people and anyone else could go to get all of the different items that they needed without leaving their homes.



There are many excellent products featured within the merchandise of HillCountryShops.co. The website offers Blue Buffalo pet food, men's apparel, Conair hair dryers, pitching machines, survival knives, Philips Sonicare toothbrushes, cell phone accessories, kid's learning toys, LED TVs, cat tree condos, and much more. The website also offers camo products that are great to have for the current hunting season. In the future, Gant will continue to add new products as new items become available. By continuing to add new items, he is hoping to stay up-to-date with the latest electronics and items that are in demand.



Providing a great place where people from the Hill Country, and beyond, can come to find all of the different products that they might need, is very important to Gant. His website is designed specifically for people who live in rural areas where they might not be able to easily access the items that they need. People can save themselves the hassle of driving long distances by choosing to shop at HillCountryShops.co instead of driving to far away shopping centers.



In addition to the main website, Gant is launching a blog located at http://www.HillCountryMallBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to the products that are available within the main website. Gant will be writing about the different products that are offered, how these products can be used, and the features that set these products apart from similar products. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with a bit more information about the products that he offers on his website.



