Garage Door Problems Occur with Cold Weather

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2016 --Cold weather conditions are infamous for causing all sorts of problems for all multiple materials with prolonged exposure, so it should come as no surprise to learn that garage doors are not exempt from this problem. Homeowners should keep an eye out for such problems because a moment of carelessness can come with unpleasant consequences. Some garage door problems can be fixed using their own resources, but others might need outside assistance.



For example, cold weather conditions can cause the lubricant on the moving parts of a garage door to harden. When the garage door opener is set on sensitive, even this small change can cause it to stop functioning as it should. However, this is a simple problem with a simple solution because the homeowner can remove the lubricant with a solvent before reapplying a new layer of lubricant to ensure smooth operations. Similarly, if the bottom of a garage door freezes because inadequate insulation is letting out too much heat, that can be fixed by using either a deicer or even a source of heat such as hot water.



However, cold weather conditions can cause more serious problems as well. One example is how when escaping heat causes unseasonal melt, the runoff can flow into the wood of a garage door, causing it to swell until the entire mechanism becomes stuck. The best way to prevent this and other problems of a similar severity is the proper weather-proofing for local climate, but if that is not possible, homeowners should make sure to keep an eye out so that they can detect problems and get them corrected before they are forced to rely on a broken garage door.



Fortunately, people who are currently experiencing garage door problems have a simple and straightforward solution in the form of garage door specialists such as Quality Garage Doors. In short, said specialists have the expertise, the experience, and the equipment needed to figure out the source of the problem, come up with the right solution, and then implement it with minimal fuss. This means that consulting them as soon as possible is important because existing issues can worsen with further exposure to cold weather conditions, which will mean even bigger repair and replacement costs in the future. As a result, paying a specialist such as Quality Garage Doors to take care of the problem now rather than later is actually the most financially-sound choice under normal circumstances.



