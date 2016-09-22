Apopka, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/22/2016 --USACommercialInsurance.com is a proven, experienced choice when it comes to finding the correct type of garage liability insurance. Florida business owners have been relying upon them for more than a dozen years, and recently, the company has branched out to offer their services in an additional six states. The new markets for the company include Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia. One thing that is essential for businesses across all of these different states and beyond to realize is that the requirements for garage liability insurance vary greatly from one state to the next.



In certain states, simply obtaining this form of insurance is a licensing requirement for motor vehicle dealers. For example, Louisiana garage keepers liability is a requirement for all dealers in order to operate, with a mandated $55,000 minimum. If a dealership wants to operate, this is an absolute requirement that cannot be bypassed. Other states may not require it for licensing, however, even in this cases it is still quite important for any used vehicle dealership in order to maintain proper operation and also to be fully protected.



Elsewhere, the limits may vary. As an example, Georgia garage keepers liability must be obtained by used motor vehicle dealerships with a $125,000 single limit, or a 50k/100k/25k policy.



It's not only used car dealerships who should be utilizing garage liability insurance, however. Many other businesses can and should make use of this form of protection. Truly, any business which works on, moves or stores a customer's vehicle is in need of garage liability coverage.



This means that Florida garage keepers insurance may be utilized by businesses including valet parking garages, oil change and tire shops, mechanics, car washes, and many others. It's always essential to have the proper protection and precaution in place when it comes to business liability insurance.



Visit USACommercialInsurance.com to learn more about each state's requirements for proper garage liability insurance coverage.



ACI Insurance Services was established in 2004 by John Rothschild. Based in Apopka, FL, ACI is dedicated to helping consumers and small businesses find affordable coverage options which match their unique needs. ACI offers extensive experience in the field and knowledge of current issues, and a successful track record stretching back over a decade. Today, as leading Florida commercial insurance agents, they provide all types of Florida surety bonds and insurance packages, and continue to put the needs of their clients first above all else. ACI now also serves the Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, and West Virginia markets.