GarageSkins, Inc. Launches Second Successful Equity Crowdfunding Campaign to Bring Their Innovative Home Improvement System to Market

Albany, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/07/2018 --Across America, millions of homeowners take pride in the curb appeal and overall quality of their homes as they remain stuck with lackluster garage doors that hold back from homes from reaching their highest potential in terms of pleasing appearance without spending a fortune on specialized doors.



GarageSkins, Inc. has carved out a new niche between standard garage doors and very expensive ones through their innovative product that enables owners to simply and easily put a "skin" on their garage door that bridges the gap between between the entry-level steel garage doors and higher-end specialized doors in terms of price and simplicity of installation.



That's because GarageSkins, Inc. has perfected a system of beautiful custom wood-veneered panels that attach directly to most garage doors to enhance appearance while eliminating the hassles and high costs. Any homeowner can install a GarageSkins system on their standard garage door in a matter of minutes. The clever patented magnetic design redefines the standard of how easy DIY home improvements can be.



Industry experts agree...



"You are going to change the garage door industry!" - Dan Hughes, QVC's Home Improvement Host



"We love it!" - John and Akos, My Cool Inventions



"Come to Louisiana and put one on my home!" - Michael King, syndicated home improvement radio show



Through the GarageSkins, Inc. equity offering, investors almost anywhere in the world have the opportunity to invest in what appears to be "the next big thing" in making a beautiful home even more appealing without the usual complicated details, difficulty and expense homeowners usually struggle with when it comes to any home improvement.



Full details of this investment offering are available at http://bit.ly/2NhD1RL



The official GarageSkins Corporate Website - http://www.garageskins.com/