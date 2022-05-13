Garcia Boat Detailing Adds Durability with Boat Gelcoat Repair in Pompano Beach and Key Biscayne, Florida

Dania Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2022 --Cleaning and waxing a boat can be time-consuming. All it takes is to look for tiny cracks and scratches, and chips in its gel coat. An old boat is likely to develop many cracks and scratches all over.



Most scratches and chips in gelcoat result from impacts with a hard object, but they are not cause for concern. It could be worrisome only when it develops a series of cracks.



Usually, cracks radiating from the base of load-bearing equipment like a cleat or stanchion signal a problem with the installation that needs to be addressed. Hence, boat gelcoat repair in Pompano Beach and Key Biscayne, Florida is highly recommended.



Solving it might seem as simple as shifting a load from undersized equipment. The reality is somewhat different, though. Installing a larger backing plate to spread the load over a wider area requires a certain level of expertise. Besides, the underlying structural weakness must be examined, especially when cracks appear at important joints or intersections in the cabin or deck. Hiring a marine surveyor or having a qualified boat maintenance technician from Garcia Boat Detailing for inspection and analysis of the problem is highly recommended.



Before getting started, it's apt to wash the area with soap and water and rinse it thoroughly. If the surface is oxidized, a rubbing compound can be used to restore it. Thus, one will be able to match its color accurately. Once the surface is clean and dry, the repair area must be adequately masked.



Next, the technicians from Garcia Boat Detailing will gouge out small, thin cracks (and scratches) with a gouge until they are large enough to fill with gelcoat paste. Then, using 220-grit sandpaper, they will softly sand the surface. To remove sanding residue, waxes, and other impurities, they will clean the area with acetone.



They start with a white gelcoat paste (not resin) and add tiny amounts of coloring agent. After that, they will use hardener and allow them to cure, then mix again using the same ratio.



If there are any air holes, they must be forced out and overfilled, for gel coat tends to shrink as it cures. The repair must be sealed off from the air with a PVA curing agent or a piece of plastic wrap or wax paper.



