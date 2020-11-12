Garcia Boat Detailing Performs Superior Boat Gel Coat Repair in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2020 --Due to consistent exposure to the water, the fiberglass boat collects dings and gouges over time. If not fixed on time, the minor gel coat turns into significant issues requiring immediate repair and servicing. In most cases, scratches in the gel coat are purely cosmetic and don't affect the underlying integrity of the actual fiberglass.



Garcia Boat Detailing is a leading company offering impressive boat gel coat repair in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida. With years of experience in the industry, the company has earned a name for its impeccable service and customer commitment.



Fixing gel coat is a complex process; therefore, it requires professional help. The technicians at Garcia Boat Detailing bring their experience and expertise at handling issues like molds, blisters, fatigue, warping, stringer damage, and so much more. On-time discovery of the problems ensures complete recovery of the problems.



At Garcia Boat Detailing, the technicians use specialized gel coats to manufacture the molds, which are used to manufacture components. These require very high durability levels to overcome the mechanical and thermal stresses encountered during the curing and de-molding processes.



A gel coat and fiberglass must be regularly cleaned, waxed, and polished for both cosmetic and protective purposes to bring out the best in the yacht or boat. Doing so will keep the boat shiny and bright while preventing oxidation, making fiberglass chalky and dull.



Considering the complications involved in the job, leaving the tasks for the experts to handle will be the best decision. The professionals at Garcia Boat Detailing use the right protectants and polishes to prevent the canvas from becoming cloudy and leaky.



They also perform cleaning operation on vinyl and upholstery to keep them looking new. An investment in fiberglass boat repair in Pompano Beach and Fort Lauderdale, Florida pays off by prolonging the boat's lifespan. Regular boat maintenance such as proper mooring, battery care, boat motor inspection, checking for rust and moisture, etc. help keep the boat in good shape throughout the year.



For more information on boat gel coat repair, visit https://www.garciaboatdetailing.com/.



About Garcia Boat Detailing

Garcia Boat Detailing offers boat painting, yacht painting, fiberglass repair, boat detailing, and other services. The team of experts will assess and evaluate the condition before recommending an estimated service for the boat.