Garcia Boat Detailing Specializes in Boat Gelcoat Repair in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida

Dania Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2020 --If someone's boat has a case of dock rash, it could be time to think about repairing and refreshing one's Gelcoat. Usually, a gelcoat is widely used to provide a high-quality finish on the visible surface of fiber-reinforced composite material. The most common gelcoats are based on epoxy or unsaturated polyester resin chemistry.



Garcia Boat Detailing is a reliable company offering boat gelcoat repair in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida. Gelcoat finishes on boats often bear impact damage. Small dings or scratches, however, do not necessarily require an expensive repair. Garcia Boat Detailing stocks a large inventory of gelcoat repair kits from reputable brands. These quality marine laminating gelcoat products are designed to repair permanently or to replace the original, high-gloss finish on the boat.



Dedicated to customer service, Garcia Boat Detailing can diagnose any problems correctly the first time in, when the vessel is running at less than 100%. Regular maintenance to the engine goes a long way to preventing future hassles. The factory-trained mechanics at Garcia Boat Detailing can work on the motor every 100 hours with genuine parts and lubricants. They can install just about any marine accessory and can help one design the custom dreamboat.



In addition to all structural repairs, including aluminum and wood, they also specialize in custom color painting and custom striping. Being a leading service provider, they can provide the clients with professional, experienced service that will leave the boat looking better than the day they bought it.



As with all repairs, preparation is the key. At Garcia Boat Detailing, the technicians make sure everything is all right. They will fix whatever fiberglass issues there are quickly so that people can boat in no time.



For more information on boat painter in Fort Lauderdale and Pompano Beach, Florida, visit: https://www.garciaboatdetailing.com/boat-painting-boat-varnishing-pompano-beach-north-miami-beach-fort-lauderdale-fl/.



About Garcia Boat Detailing

Garcia Boat Detailing has been offering boat painting, yacht painting, fiberglass repair, boat detailing and other services. The team of experts will assess and evaluate the condition before recommending the an estimated service for the boat.